Ellianos Coffee to Expand Presence in Jackonsville, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based premium coffee brand, has announced more locations are coming to the Jacksonville, Florida area.

Ellianos reports that it signed a one-unit agreement with new franchisee Lewis Sharp. The store will be located on University Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida, south of the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. This will be just one of nine Ellianos locations in the works for Jacksonville as the brand continues to dominate the area’s drive-thru coffee scene.

A contact at Ellianos reported on their success in Jacksonville, states, "We are looking forward to serving more Jacksonville residents as we prove why we claim to be 'Italian Quality at America's Paceâ!' Mr. Sharp has roots in the Jacksonville community and is excited for the opportunity to bring Ellianos east of the St. Johns River."

The popular coffee drive-thru chain already has a strong foothold in the Jacksonville market and a loyal customer base. One currently operates on Lane Avenue and another in Orange Park off Blanding Boulevard.

Ellianos Coffee offers specialty espresso drinks, smoothies, latte freezers, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve a flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoction, called a Red Bull Rush. Additionally, they serve various food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.