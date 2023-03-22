Fajita Pete’s Readies for Pennsylvania Expansion

Fajita Pete’s has just announced the closing of a four-unit agreement with Chris and Brittny Mabry of Pittsburgh, PA. The couple’s first Fajita Pete’s opening is set for Q3 of 2023 at The Block Northway in Ross Township with eyes on the South Hills area for their next location.

“We are extremely excited to bring top quality Tex-Mex cuisine into Pittsburgh, The City of Steel, with strong family and community ties,” say Chris and Brittny. “We’re confident that these fresh, award-winning fajitas will quickly make Fajita Pete’s a local favorite.”

Brittny and Chris bring more than 20 years of experience in recruiting, business development, marketing, and technical operations. Brittny is a local graduate of Fox Chapel High School while Chris, a Texas-born lifelong Penguins fan, fell in love with Pittsburgh from his very first visit.

“Spending time in the ‘burgh, we quickly realized the need for quality Tex-Mex cuisine and a great family food and office catering experience that matches the Tex-Mex culture. Fajita Pete’s is unmatched with its unique flavor profile and streamlined menu,” says Chris. “Fajita Pete’s offers high quality, house made Tex-Mex cuisine with superior travelability – providing fresh fajitas from our grill to your table,” adds Brittny.

Known for its specialized menu of fresh, handmade Tex-Mex favorites, Fajita Pete’s offerings feature made-to-order flame-grilled beef, chicken, shrimp, and veggies in a tangy, citrusy mixture, fresh tortillas and fresh flautas, and made from scratch sides including rice, beans, salsa, guacamole, and queso.

Fajita Pete’s will bring its award-winning fajitas and unique model to Pittsburgh’s The Block Northway located at 6298 Northway Mall Drive in Pittsburgh on McKnight Road. In addition to takeout, delivery, and catering, the 1,900-square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 30 guests inside, as well as margaritas, beer and select tequilas. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The first Pittsburgh location will bring Fajita Pete’s nationwide restaurant count to 31 across four states. Additional Fajita Pete’s restaurants are slated to open in 2023 in Austin, Chicago, and Dallas- Ft. Worth as the brand continues its rapid growth.