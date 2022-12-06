FAT Brands Opens Co-Branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express Location in Paris

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Paris, France. The new opening jump-starts the significant expansion plans for the co-branded pairing in France as the first of 40 locations set to open throughout the country over the next five years. The new restaurant also marks Fatburger’s 200th location to date.

“With Paris being a city rich in culture, we see locals and tourists appreciating an authentic, American brand like Fatburger that has stayed true to its roots for 70 years,” says FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “This opening is also a key milestone for Fatburger. Since acquiring the brand in 2003, we have grown Fatburger from 40 locations, primarily in California, to an award-winning, international burger concept with 200 locations across 15 states and 14 countries.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Paris Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 200 Avenue de la Division Leclerc 95200, Sarcelles, France and is open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.