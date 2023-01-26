Papa Johns Launches New Design for International Growth

Papa Johns announced a new design for international restaurants. Premium ingredients—the core of the Papa Johns experience—are highlighted throughout the new restaurant through colors, lighting, and decor that showcase Papa Johns’ new visual brand identity. In a streamlined and flexible environment, Papa Johns’ team members will be equipped to more efficiently create quality food and serve it in the seamless, personalized ways that today’s customers prefer.

Following the rollout of a more modern design for Papa Johns restaurants in North America that began last year, this new design for international restaurants will elevate the Papa Johns experience across the wide range of restaurant formats found around the globe. Whether a particular restaurant has been built to focus on delivering pizza to customers, serving dine-in guests, or a combination of the two, Papa Johns international franchise partners are being equipped with materials and finishes that can be accommodated and tailored for each of their restaurants’ specific needs.

The first restaurant constructed in the new design has opened in China’s Hubei province, and another seven locations are currently under construction or renovation across Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya.

“Papa Johns growth and momentum continues to attract leading operators who are eager to bring the Papa Johns experience to new parts of the world,” says Amanda Clark, Papa John’s chief international and development officer. “By reinforcing our premium position within the QSR pizza industry, this new restaurant design gives current and potential franchise partners another reason to say yes to developing with Papa Johns.”

In creating the new store design, the colors, surface materials and messaging both inside and out were artfully chosen to indulge the senses and provide visual cues that reinforce Papa Johns crafted, quality products. Colors used were inspired by Papa Johns premium ingredients and include Tangy Tomato (red), Fresh Basil (green), Fluffy Dough (off-white) and Punchy Garlic (light purple) to provide bold pops and playful accents. On the walls, customers will find artwork depicting Papa Johns new “hand drawn happiness” illustration style that reflects both the vibrancy of the Papa Johns brand as well as the hand-crafted nature of its products. Digital screens and ordering kiosks will help customers choose and customize their order in a sleek, modern and seamless experience.

To bring this new restaurant design to life, Papa Johns has begun implementing a phased approach that will gradually roll out this new experience to customers and team members.