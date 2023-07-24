Wings Over Offering Free Six Piece with Purchase on July 29

On July 29, people can indulge in the celebration by claiming six free wings at Wings Over with any purchase of $10 or more using code WINGDAY23. Whether it's the classic Honey BBQ flavor, delicious Honey Hot, zesty garlic parmesan, or a combination of the numerous choices available, Wings Over has something to satisfy every wing craving.

If you’re itching for a deal before July 29, Wings Over will also be offering 4 free tenders with a $10 or more order on July 27 for National Chicken Tender Day with code TENDERDAY23. Don’t miss this week of deals on fresh, never frozen chicken! Bring your friends, family, and appetite to enjoy a memorable feast of flavors and celebrate wings and tenders.

For the National Wing Day deal on July 29, guests must add ‘6 Wings’ to any $10 online order, July 29 only and enter code WINGDAY23 at checkout. For the National Chicken Tender Day deal on July 27, guests must add ‘4 Tenders’ menu item to any $10 online or app order, July 27 only and enter code TENDERDAY23 at checkout. One redemption per guest at participating locations only for both deals and no cash value. Cannot be combined with any other offers.