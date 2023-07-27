Wingstop to Offer Free Wings on National Chicken Wing Day

Ahead of National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday, Wingstop is ready to celebrate in style. Fans can get five free wings on Saturday, July 29, redeemable with the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or the app.

It’s time to spice up those free wings with Wingstop’s newest (and arguably, biggest) flavor – Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix, a dynamic flavor created in collaboration with longtime brand fan and hip-hop artist, Latto.