McDonald’s announced Tuesday that its cult-favorite Snack Wrap will officially return July 10 as a permanent menu item.

The Snack Wrap will be available in two flavors, Spicy and Ranch. It features one McCrispy Strip, topped with shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Guests can order the Snack Wrap a la carte or as a combo meal, which includes two Snack Wraps, medium fries, and a drink of choice.

The Snack Wrap was first introduced in 2006, priced at $1.29. It featured chicken breast meat, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch sauce, wrapped inside a tortilla.

Since the menu item was cut in 2016, the quick-service giant has received numerous emails, petitions, and social posts from customers demanding that the brand bring it back.

“The Snack Wrap was phased out nationally in 2016, but it never left fans’ hearts,” McDonald’s said. “From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item. They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen.”

The launch further solidifies McDonald’s dedication to its chicken platform. Last year, the chain released the Chicken Big Mac for a limited time. Then, last month, the company released McCrispy Strips.

The company created infrastructure around this push as well. The recently formed Restaurant Experience Team will help McDonald’s bring vision and ideas to execution. As part of this move, the chain also set up a dedicated category team focused on chicken, as well as beef and beverage/desserts.

McDonald’s believes it can add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026. Globally, its signature McCrispy sandwich—a $1 billion brand—is sold in over 70 markets and will be available in nearly all markets by the end of this year. During an investor call in July 2024, Kempczinski said chicken sales were on par with beef sales. He noted the burger chain has a “significant opportunity for growth in chicken” and that its category is twice the size of beef globally and growing at a faster rate.