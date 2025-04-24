McDonald’s announced Thursday that McCrispy Strips will be available nationwide by May 5, marking the first time since 2021 that the chain has released a permanent menu item in the U.S.

The product is made with 100 percent white meat and coated with golden-brown breading and black pepper. The McCrispy Strips are also paired with a new savory, sweet, and tangy Creamy Chili Dip.

The strips will be available in three or four pieces, served with one or two Creamy Chili Dip sauce cups, respectively. The item can also be paired with some of McDonald’s other signature sauces, like Tangy Barbecue, Spicy Buffalo, or Creamy Ranch.

“Since stepping into my new role as a leader of the U.S. business this year, I’ve been excited for fans to get to experience our additional chicken offerings,” Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement. “The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait. We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we’re just getting started.”

McDonald’s has shown significant belief in chicken. In March, the chain announced plans to set up a dedicated category team focused on chicken—along with beef and beverages—to better compete against specialists like KFC or Popeyes.

In addition to McCrispy Strips, the brand plans to bring back Snack Wraps at least before October, according to the chain’s social media account. The Chicken Big Mac, which debuted in the U.S. last year, will come back as an LTO at some point as well.

The chain thinks it can add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026. Globally, its signature McCrispy sandwich—a $1 billion brand—is sold in over 70 markets and will be available in nearly all markets by the end of this year. During an investor call in July 2024, CEO Chris Kempczinski said chicken sales were on par with beef sales. He noted the burger chain has a “significant opportunity for growth in chicken” and that its category is twice the size of beef globally and growing at a faster rate.

McDonald’s saw visits dip 2.6 percent in Q1, according to Placer.ai. But that’s still better than the overall QSR category, which saw traffic fall 3.3 percent because of weather and increasingly choosy consumers tightening their wallets.

Although the chain’s “A Minecraft Movie” Happy Meal has helped recently. Visits to McDonald’s on Tuesday, April 1st—when the offer debuted—were 12.2 percent higher than the year-to-date average Tuesday visit count for 2025, Placer.ai reported. The following two Tuesdays elevated by 9.5 percent and 7.4 percent as well.





