|2024 Rank
|Company
|Category
|2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS
|2024 AUV THOUSANDS
|2024 Franchisedlicensed Units
|2024 Company Units
|2024 Total Units
|Total Change In Units From 2024
|1
|Chick-fil-A*
|Chicken
|22746
|7500
|3054
|55
|3109
|145
|2
|Popeyes
|Chicken
|5726
|1819
|3050
|98
|3148
|97
|3
|Raising Cane's
|Chicken
|4960
|6560
|22
|806
|828
|101
|4
|KFC
|Chicken
|4900
|1336
|3589
|80
|3669
|-122
|5
|Wingstop
|Chicken
|4765
|2138
|2154
|50
|2204
|278
|6
|Zaxbys
|Chicken
|2630
|2790
|825
|143
|968
|26
|7
|Bojangles
|Chicken
|1881
|2351
|559
|266
|825
|12
|8
|El Pollo Loco
|Chicken
|1096
|2300
|173
|325
|498
|3
|9
|Church's Chicken
|Chicken
|847
|1097
|602
|159
|761
|-28
|10
|Krispy Krunchy Chicken
|Chicken
|800
|300
|3168
|0
|3168
|325
DOWNLOAD THE FULL 2025 REPORT HERE
GO TO THE CHARTS:
Back to the QSR Top 50 for 2025
About the QSR 50/
The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.
* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.
The Contenders
From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.