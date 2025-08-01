2024 RankCompanyCategory2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS2024 AUV THOUSANDS2024 Franchisedlicensed Units2024 Company Units2024 Total UnitsTotal Change In Units From 2024
1Chick-fil-A*Chicken2274675003054553109145
2PopeyesChicken57261819305098314897
3Raising Cane'sChicken4960656022806828101
4KFCChicken490013363589803669-122
5WingstopChicken476521382154502204278
6ZaxbysChicken2630279082514396826
7BojanglesChicken1881235155926682512
8El Pollo LocoChicken109623001733254983
9Church's ChickenChicken8471097602159761-28
10Krispy Krunchy ChickenChicken800300316803168325

DOWNLOAD THE FULL 2025 REPORT HERE

GO TO THE CHARTS:

Back to the QSR Top 50 for 2025

Also check out the FSR 30

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

Fast Casual, Fast Food, Finance, Special Reports, Story