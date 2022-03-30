25 Consumer Trends Restaurants Will See in 2022

Consumers make the call

As Papa Johns CEO Rob Lynch said earlier in the year, “the customer has spoken.” It’s perhaps the most agreeable of the COVID-19 fallouts—the idea consumers are now calling the shots. If you chart the industry’s innovation over the past two-plus years, guest-facing shifts have fallen into three main buckets:

The ability, and preference, to order ahead.

Contactless payment.

The tools to do all of those things via mobile.

Of course, there are additional changes afoot, from AI and automation to NFTs, the metaverse, robotics, and the evolution of POS systems from end-points into integrated hubs. But, for the restaurant guest, it’s handheld, convenience-centric updates that have come furthest. And a brand’s ability to strip friction across ordering points is where tech and experience melded—how many clicks it takes to order; whether or not ordering food feels as convenient as browsing Amazon.

In a recent survey, location tech company Bluedot asked consumers what they felt was the most improved aspect of the fast-food experience since COVID. Fifty-eight percent picked “mobile app ordering,” followed by curbside pickup (44 percent), web ordering (29 percent), drive-thru (25 percent), and offers (21 percent).

The top three least improved areas: Taste, ideal food temperature, and order accuracy.

It bears asking, at this recovery stage, whether or not fast-food chains can measure guest experience as they once did.

Going back to QSR’s magazine's Drive-Thru Study in October, 89 percent of respondents said order accuracy was “somewhat” or “most” important to them with their experience. Speed of service was next at 88 percent. Both climbed from 2020 figures of 87 and 84 percent, respectively, which hints higher standards emerged from increased usage (more on this later). But the No. 1 reason for a drive-thru visit was “convenience,” at 75 percent, not speed (45 percent), which surfaces yet another point: Is convenience something we need to examine through multiple filters now thanks to the pandemic? For instance, is getting an order wrong in the drive-thru as inconvenient as being asked to wait longer? What is the tipping point?

Oracle Food and Beverage’s “Restaurant Trends for 2022” study spotlighted some statistics worth circling as the industry seeks answers in COVID’s wake.

Let’s start with parity. From Starbucks to Sweetgreen to Chipotle, fast casual’s real estate tradition has all but vanished in recent months, as Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox explains here. A category born from the in-line, leased market in the 1990s into early 2000s—an effort to better ROI versus how large quick-serves historically grew (with traditional, freestanding drive-thrus)—has begun to chase access just as larger category peers have. Brian Cahoe, KFC’s chief development officer, told QSR the industry’s COVID retraction wasn’t necessarily a blanket reality like early predictions suggested. Just as off-premises strength helped KFC achieve its first net-new unit positive growth run in 17 years in 2021, and insulate it during the worst of 2020, it was also “a part of the momentum for competitors.” The availability and cost of drive-thru real estate, or pads that can be permitted or zoned for drive-thru, “arguably, has got more competitive since the pandemic started,” he said.

Essentially, drive-thru was a strength and pandemic life raft for restaurant chains like KFC, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, etc., helping many brands generate same-store sales well above 2019 baselines. But it was also a strength for everybody else.

In February 2022, and September, May, and February of the previous year, per Bluedot, the percentage of consumers who visited a drive-thru in the last month was at, or just under, 90 percent. A month after COVID hit, the figure was 79 percent. So drive-thru visitation has remained consistently 10 points higher than early pandemic days, when people weren’t sure if packaged food was even safe.

Digital access raised the stakes. With dine-in coming back, however, striking an operational balance between traditional and new channels has become a visible debate.

In Oracle’s study, 45 percent of consumers said the wait time feels longer when ordering in person versus digitally. And 38 percent of guests dining in said they felt deprioritized compared to online orders.

Liz Moskow, food futurist and principal at Bread and Circus, said there’s a danger point here as consumer patterns bounce back. “They’re basically saying we prefer not to interact with you,” she says of a fast casual experience she had recently. “And you’ll get preference if we don’t.”

“What needs to change,” Moskow adds, “and that’s not being addressed, is how do we train our staff that’s digitally native in a way that doesn’t involve them just looking at their phone or a card, because what’s happening is people are going in-store for an in-store experience and they’re not getting eye contact. And they’re not getting the human elements, the touch that they’re looking for. And so, it’s driving it more to digital, even though what the consumer is really craving is that hospitality touch.”

Oracle asked respondents if click-and-collect would influence their decision making. Sixty-three percent said they “love it” and it “positive impacts” where they eat. Forty-four percent added it makes them more loyal.

Globally, the average was 59 percent for guests who’d spend more if the service was available.

Data showed an increasing preference for contactless pay, too, with 40 percent preferring it, and a slow emergence for alternative payments like cryptocurrency (4 percent).

Consumers were highly invested in sustainability practices as well: 93 percent said it was important restaurants make efforts to reduce food waste, and 87 percent felt transparency about sustainable initiatives was important.

Pulling back, the next few months are going to be defined as much by fine-tuning as advancement. Meaning, the industry’s top brands will dig further into what customers gave them credit for during COVID—much of which was already on the table before the crisis, yet sped into action when brands were forced to meet guests where they were.

Here are 25 consumer trend statistics, from Oracle, to keep an eye on.