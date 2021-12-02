Introducing Pinkbox, the 'Willy Wonka' of Doughnuts

Although 75 to 80 flavors are available each day, the full library features more than 100 varieties. Siegel says he comes up with most of the ideas and taste tests them each week. The chain routinely displays one product as Doughnut of the Month; for December, it’s the Candy Cane, a glazed raised twist covered in white frosting, drizzled with chocolate, and sprinkled with peppermint candy cane pieces. Additionally, the brand rolls out holiday-inspired items and boxes. For instance, Pinkbox launched four flavors for Hanukkah, 13 for Christmas, and eight for New Years.
Doughnuts are rotated in and out of the menu each month based off of what’s selling well, comments on social media, and other pieces of quantitative and qualitative data. Pinkbox’s portfolio is so large that some doughnuts created last year haven’t debuted yet. Siegel emphasizes that no flavor has ever been a flop; there’s always a portion of customers that are upset when a particular doughnut gets pulled.
That’s why certain ones are never taken off the menu.
“People just absolutely freak out,” Siegel says. “‘What happened to my lemon doughnut or what happened to cherry donut?’ How dare you take it off the menu!' It's also very touch and feel on that because when they get hooked on what they like and you touch what they like, you remove it off the menu, they get pretty upset. It's pretty strategic about what we pull off and what we put on and we can only have so many doughnuts.”
To supplement its doughnuts, Pinkbox also launched a new signature coffee line, including premium roast drip coffee, flavored lattes and cappuccinos, Americanos, café mochas, white chocolate mochas, hot chocolate, and iced hot chocolate.
But just because beverage options have been bolstered, doesn’t mean Pinkbox is trying to follow the lead of Dunkin’, which dropped the word “donuts” in an effort to put drinks at the forefront, Siegel says.
The primary focus will always be to sell doughnuts, in all shapes, sizes, and tastes.
“We want to keep growing at a very controlled pace,” Siegel says. “We want to keep getting more and more customers aware of our brand and trying our product."