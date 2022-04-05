Wing Snob Emerges as Worthy Competitor in Growing Food Category

Wing Snob owes its beginning to a shutdown pizzeria in the Detroit suburb of Livonia, Michigan.

Brian Shunia found the space through his father-in-law, who thought Shunia might be interested in returning to foodservice after running a chicken broaster for six years. His initial reaction was to decline the offer, but once he took a look at the space, he saw the perfect setup for an emerging fast casual.

Shunia, joined by co-founder Jack Mashini, took over the building in September and leveraged a team of designers, contractors, and signage companies to create the brand. In December 2017, Wing Snob “came out with a bang,” Shunia says.

The concept offers the typical traditional and boneless wings, but differentiates itself with a selection of 15 sauces, such as Chicken & Waffles, Snobby Q, Buffalo Parmesan, and Awesome Sauce. Wing Snob also plays in the plant-based space with chicken tenders from Beyond Meat and cauliflower wings.

“While doing that, we started getting inquiries abroad," Shunia says. "It was something magical in the air and people really took a liking to the brand and the food. It's been history since."

Those inquiries transformed into development agreements, including the original corporate store in Livonia, which became franchised in October 2018. In the years since then, Wing Snob has opened 10 more units across Michigan, two in Columbus, Ohio, seven in Texas, and two internationally in Alberta, Canada.

The primary reason Shunia and Mashini sold their corporate store is so the duo could provide an extra layer of support to the budding franchise business. Shunia says they’re “in the trenches pretty much every day,” whether that's training, cooking, managing, or even serving as a cashier.

The goal is to double in size this year and reach 100 units open by 2025. Wing Snob is moving toward that benchmark through a balance of existing and new markets, with a host of units in development in Texas, Illinois, Florida, and Michigan.

“There's a strategy of rolling out a new brand, and that strategy is go in there and make some noise and let everyone take notice and let them say, 'Who the hell are these guys coming into this new market, trying to compete with these seasoned brands that have been in those markets for a number of years?'” Mashini says. “We notice that that strategy works the best.”

Mashini, who previously owned and operated 23 Cricket Wireless units, explains that Wing Snob speaks to “everyone under the sun” when it comes to potential franchisees, from corporate America to current multi-brand operators.

For instance, earlier in the year, Shunia announced on social media that a former Ford Motor Co. employee leaped into entrepreneurship and will open the 11th unit in the Dallas-Forth Worth market.

In Michigan, the fast casual inked a deal with area developers Chintan Patel and Prakash Chaudhari, experienced franchisees who own 50 restaurant locations in the Midwest. The duo signed on for 25 Wing Snob stores in West Michigan over the next four years.

Patel and Chaudhari have already executed five leases just a few months after entering the franchise.

“It's sort of a case-by-case basis when we're looking at making deals with potential area developers—what can their support, support?” Mashini says. “Are they able to open 25 locations in a timely fashion where you know that it's not just sitting stagnant and the brand goes stale? It's all about staying relevant in every market that we're launching in, and we want to make sure the partners we bring out are able to meet those goals.”