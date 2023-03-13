Apóla Greek Grill Introduces Signature Shrimp Pita

Apóla Greek Grill is keeping its menu fresh by introducing a new Signature Shrimp Pita starting in March.

For a limited time, the popular Greek grill will be serving its Signature Shrimp Pita featuring their hearty shrimp skewer perfectly grilled after being soaked in their one-of-a kind olive oil and herb blend, which is then combined with mixed greens, pickles, red cabbage and a handful of fries on a warm pita.

But the Signature Shrimp Pita isn’t complete without the restaurant’s signature Apóla sauce, a Greek yogurt-based sauce with a tangy blend of cumin, mustard and fresh herbs. March is Greek Heritage Month, and with several people observing Greek Orthodox Lent and Catholic Lent, this new menu item has flavors fit for everyone.

Don’t want a pita sandwich? Order the shrimp souvlaki consisting of 12-14 shrimp and enjoy with some homemade sides or on a salad. If you can’t get to Greece, then there is no better time to visit Apóla than now!

“We’re really excited to introduce our new Signature Shrimp Pita,” says Apóla Co-Founder Yianni Kosmides. “Here at Apóla, we have a passion for serving authentic Greek flavors that are made fresh, in-house daily with the finest ingredients that are both healthy and delicious. We wanted to inspire our guests’ imagination by serving different pairings and flavors that our guests wouldn't necessarily try, so we encourage everyone to come in and taste this spring-inspired offer while it lasts!”