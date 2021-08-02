Super Chix Signs Deal to Open at least 36 stores in Arizona and Utah

SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 36 additional restaurants for the State of Arizona and certain markets in Utah. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The new franchise area is owned and will be operated by a Utah based development and investment group and their team. This is an incredibly solid restaurant development group, deeply experienced in business startup, restaurant operations and development. The group will open their first SUPER CHIX restaurant in 2021 in Ogden, UT. Additionally, they have other prospective locations they’re already working to sign,” says CEO Darryl Neider.

“We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX. This new Western US market, in addition to the new commitments signed in 2020 and early 2021, total more than 170 future SUPER CHIX restaurant locations. Additionally, developing Arizona and new locations in Utah unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the SUPER CHIX Brand. We have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 19 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid restaurant opening growth in 2021 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring SUPER CHIX to new guests throughout the country. In 2021 we anticipate 14-16 total new restaurants openings (there have been 5 new restaurants opened thus far in 2021 with the most recent being Reno, Nevada just two weeks ago) in all our existing and new market territories, with double that number and more in 2022 and each year beyond. Fort Mill, South Carolina; Henderson, Nevada; and San Jose, California will be our next openings, all in September!” he says.