How Little Caesars Plans to Bolster Market Share

Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars’ vice president of U.S. development, says the time is “really, really ripe” to go larger.

After losing a net of 125 stores from 2018–2020, the restaurant, which has about 4,200 units in the U.S., announced a series of development goals this year, including 50 more venues in New England, 35 in St. Louis, at least 15 in Denver, 25 in Charlotte, up to 10 in New Orleans, more than 50 in the Pacific Northwest, at least a dozen in New York, and 30 in Tampa Bay.

The buildup is three years in the making, with the rollout of the mobile pickup Pizza Portal in 2018, introduction of third-party delivery at the start of 2020, and the overall acceleration of the pizza category and digital/off-premises sales throughout the pandemic.

Little Caesars added the requisite talent to support this growth push as well. Sherwood, who has development experience with Yum! Brands, Fazoli’s, and Sonic Drive-In, joined in September 2020, and Mark DaSilva, the leader of international development, entered the fray a month later with nearly 12 years of experience at Dunkin’ Brands. Additionally, fellow Dunkin’ veteran Jeremy Vitaro was brought on as chief development officer in the spring.

The combination of outside talent and a booming off-premises business enables Little Caesars to expand in previously unattainable trade areas, Sherwood says.

“We look at a lot of things,” he says. “You start from the premise that we're a legacy brand. We've been around for a long time. We have a major presence in every U.S. state and every major market. And so it's really trying to drill down to where can we go to impact the consumer and do it in a way where we're getting new growth and incremental sales and not cannibalizing from our existing operators in finding that net new area.”

Little Caesars is matching those development geographies with a core group of existing franchisees who are passionate about growth, Sherwood notes. That will be supplemented with multi-unit opportunities for new and larger quick-service restaurant operators and single-unit opportunities for veterans and first responders, which ties back to the chain’s history of giving small business owners a chance.

Sherwood says the pipeline, which is “stronger than we’ve had in a number of years” currently skews toward internal growth, but that’s expected to shift to external candidates in the next 18 to 24 months. It generally takes a year to open a unit—including site selection, design, and construction—so serious expansion is projected for 2022, with acceleration starting in the second quarter. After that, the pace will remain “pretty robust” through the end of next year and ramp up even more in 2023.

Little Caesars will be “well north” of net unit growth after shedding hundreds of U.S. stores in recent years, the executive predicts.

“The brand is resonating well, the pizza industry is obviously doing quite well, so we've taken advantage of that as we've brought on and found new development agreements, both with our existing franchisees and then onboarding these larger groups into our system,” Sherwood says.