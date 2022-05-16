    Wingstop to Test 11 Chicken Sandwich Flavors

    The pilot will occur at more than 60 units across four markets. 

    Fast Casual | May 16, 2022 | Ben Coley
    Wingstop releases a lineup of chicken sandwiches.
    The a la carte Wingstop Chicken Sandwich costs $5.49.

    Since the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich went viral two and a half years ago, a number of big-time quick-service chains have followed suit with their own versions, including McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, Jack in the Box, and Zaxby's

    This spring, Wingstop is joining the so-called chicken sandwich wars, but not with just one entry. Not two, three, or four either.

    The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich will come in all 11 classic wing flavors—Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Spicy Korean Q, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero.

    The made-to-order sandwich features a sauced, crispy chicken breast, topped with pickles and a buttery toasted bun. A combo meal, including fries, a drink, and a dip, is available for $7.99, while the a la carte sandwich costs $5.49. 

    The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is available starting Monday for a limited-time at more than 60 stores across Columbus, Ohio; Fresno, California; Las Vegas; and Orlando. Customers in these pilot markets will have access to a promotion on the website and app for a free sandwich during the first week of testing. 

    Earlier in May, Wingstop revealed U.S. same-store sales rose just 1.2 percent in Q1, its worst year-over-year performance since COVID arrived. CEO Michael Skipworth owed the unfavorable performance to lapping federal stimulus checks, customers opting for dine-in occasions, and inflation pressuring consumers' wallets. Comps in the second quarter are expected to be flat, with April seeing negative sales and improvement in May and June. 

    Skipworth remained optimistic, and part of that is because Wingstop has a plan to draw customers back in with value and menu innovation, and the testing of chicken sandwiches appears to fulfill that objective. 

    "I do think [menu innovation's] an area where we lean in and can create new news, if you will, for guests, and drive in occasion and give them a reason to come into Wingstop and enjoy that unique flavor experience that we offer," Skipworth said during the chain's Q1 earnings call. " ... We continue to have opportunities around menu innovation, whether it's through flavor or other proteins as an idea to look into and explore, but a lot of levers for us to pull."

    Prior to Monday, Wingstop's biggest menu innovation was the release of virtual brand Thighstop in June 2021. The concept was introduced as part of the chain's strategy to use more parts of the bird and mitigate bone-in wing price inflation. Thighs began as a delivery-only product, but eventually made their way onto in-restaurant menus nationwide. The item is mixing in the low-single digits, and Skipworth said thighs continues to "to play a nice role and how we're thinking about and executing that supply chain strategy."

    The chicken sandwich news comes as Wingstop feels significant wing deflation. The spot market for wings reached a record $3.22 per pound last year, but now, it’s decreased to $1.64 per pound.

