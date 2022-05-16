Wingstop to Test 11 Chicken Sandwich Flavors

Since the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich went viral two and a half years ago, a number of big-time quick-service chains have followed suit with their own versions, including McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, Jack in the Box, and Zaxby's.

This spring, Wingstop is joining the so-called chicken sandwich wars, but not with just one entry. Not two, three, or four either.

The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich will come in all 11 classic wing flavors—Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Spicy Korean Q, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero.

The made-to-order sandwich features a sauced, crispy chicken breast, topped with pickles and a buttery toasted bun. A combo meal, including fries, a drink, and a dip, is available for $7.99, while the a la carte sandwich costs $5.49.

The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is available starting Monday for a limited-time at more than 60 stores across Columbus, Ohio; Fresno, California; Las Vegas; and Orlando. Customers in these pilot markets will have access to a promotion on the website and app for a free sandwich during the first week of testing.