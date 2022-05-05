Wingstop's COVID Journey Gets Bumpy, but Not Uncomfortable

Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth began his tenure facing a turning point in the company's COVID journey.

As the brand entered 2022, the first two months met expectations, in light of challenges with Omicron. But March proved to be a different story for a multitude of reasons: strong comps in the year-ago period driven by federal stimulus, growing demand for dine-in occasions (many of Wingstop’s dining rooms weren’t open), and sustained inflation pressuring consumers’ wallets.

U.S. same-store sales rose 1.2 percent, the chain’s lowest growth since the pandemic began. With that said, Wingstop still grew 32 percent on a three-year basis, and saw AUVs exceed $1.6 million in the quarter. But Skipworth knows the fast casual has capacity to be even better.

The belief is that Q2's same-store sales will be flat, with April down similar to March, followed by improvement in May and June.

"Despite this volatile backdrop, we have confidence in our strategies and our ability to deliver a 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth," Skipworth said during Wingstop's Q1 earnings call.

His optimism starts with commodities. While most of the industry doesn’t expect prices to relent until the back half of the year, Wingstop anticipates significant deflation in bone-in wings, which Skipworth said should “more than offset” any inflation the chain may feel.

The spot market for wings reached a record $3.22 per pound last year, but now, it’s decreased to $1.64 per pound.

The company paid 14 percent more for wings in Q1 year-over-year, but that’s due to lapping lower prices in the early part of the quarter. As Wingstop exited Q1, prices “declined dramatically and continue to provide a tailwind,” said CFO Alex Kaleida. Since the chain’s peak in 2021, food costs are 800 basis points lower.

Even with the favorability, Skipworth said there’s still work to do with the supply chain.

“We do believe there is an opportunity for us to lean in and take more control of our supply and ultimately deliver a more predictable landed cost for our brand partners, minimizing that volatility that we've seen over the years, which we know if we're able to deliver on that, it will turn this development engine into a flywheel,” he said.

The improved commodity environment gave Wingstop confidence to raise its 2022 unit growth target to more than 220 net new restaurants, exceeding last year’s record-breaking 193 net new stores. This puts the brand on pace to eclipse 2,000 units globally in 2023.

To begin the fiscal year, the fast casual opened a Q1 record 60 net new locations.

The brand finished Q1 with 1,791 stores, including 1,588 in the U.S. and 203 internationally. The long-term goal is to reach 7,000 restaurants across the world, up from the previous benchmark of 6,000.

“Cash flows for our brand partners are extremely strong right now,” Skipworth said. “And I've recently spent a bit of time out in market visiting with brand partners, and hearing the sentiment and the excitement about growing with Wingstop was extremely encouraging and gives us a lot of confidence in what's in front of us and the ability to deliver a record development here in 2022.”