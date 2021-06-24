Wendy's To Test Plant-Based Spicy Black Bean Burger

Wendy’s is spicing up its Made to Crave premium sandwich line with the addition of a new plant-based sandwich, the Spicy Black Bean Burger. Beginning June 28, Wendy’s fans in Columbus, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville who are craving extra heat this summer can enjoy texture, crunch and flavor in every Spicy Black Bean Burger bite while supplies last.



“Our Made to Crave menu is a destination for customers seeking bold ingredients and flavor innovation,” says Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “With that spirit, we’re bringing forward an incredibly tasty Spicy Black Bean Burger to this line-up in three select markets. Consumers are demanding plant-based sandwiches, and we’re answering the call in a way that only Wendy’s can with a mouthwatering sandwich packed with multiple layers of heat and flavor.”

As with any item on Wendy’s menu, the new Spicy Black Bean Burger can be made to order. The full build boasts multiple levels of flavor from a signature black bean patty crafted with a blend of spices, layered with crunchy chipotle jalapenos for added texture, creamy, expertly melted pepper jack cheese and a spicy chipotle sauce. For added depth, fresh tomatoes, sweet onion slices and crisp romaine lettuce are all placed between a warm, premium toasted bun.

“The Spicy Black Bean Burger is a culinary creation that turns the notion of a tasteless, texture-lacking black bean patty on its head by bringing our iconic spice as only Wendy’s can,” says John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company. “With the Spicy Black Bean Burger every bite is a sensorial experience bursting with flavor and texture just like our other craft and premium sandwich offerings on the Made to Crave menu lineup.”

Launched in 2019, the Made to Crave lineup was developed to drive flavor innovation and satisfy the needs of customers looking for quality and amazing taste without sacrificing convenience. In true Wendy’s fashion, the lineup delivers on the latest culinary trends through bold flavor innovations with everything from the proteins used to the fresh ingredients, one-of-a-kind toppings and even the buns. The current platform is packed with craveable, mind blowing, unforgettable flavors via fan-favorite sandwiches: Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich, Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and the Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger.

The Spicy Black Bean Burger is available in all three test markets for $5.79 via Wendy's drive-thru, Wendy’s app with mobile order or through delivery with DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats. Beginning June 28, when you order via Wendy’s app, you can pair your Spicy Black Bean Burger with a free medium fry with the offer in the app and free in-app delivery through July 1.