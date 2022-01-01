Popeyes at 50 Has Never Looked Better

Brand president Sami Siddiqui likes to say Popeyes is “50 years young.” While that might sound like something people profess at a weekend barbecue, there’s real weight behind it.

In the five decades since Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened “Chicken on the Run” in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi, an area with just over 4,500 residents as of 2020, you could argue no three-year stretch has been more active or formative for the legacy brand. Perhaps only Copeland’s decision, after several months of tepid sales, to reopen the restaurant as “Popeyes”—named after Popeye Doyle from the 1971 film “The French Connection”—and switch from Southern-fried chicken to spicy, New Orleans style, compares.

And this time, everything started by breaking the internet, Siddiqui says.

For two years, chefs in Popeyes’ Miami test kitchen quietly developed a buttermilk batter and tracked down a special flour to create a crunchy texture intended for a chicken sandwich. It used the same buttery topping found on biscuits to coat the bun and cut barrel-cured pickles thicker than competitors’.

Popeyes’ brass knew they were sitting on the biggest product launch in 30 years. Yet could the chain create buzz to match it?

By now, few customers, industry pundits, or anybody on the grid, isn’t familiar with what came next. Popeyes sparked a social media battle with Chick-fil-A in August 2019 and the sandwich sold out in two weeks. The brand moved as many in 14 days as it expected to from August to September. According to mobile location analytics platform Placer.ai, traffic to Popeyes branches nationwide on August 20 and 21, rose a staggering 67.6 and 103.3 percent, respectively, above the company’s summer baseline. Placer.ai summed it up simply: “This is an outrageously high peak.”

Apex Marketing Group estimated Popeyes garnered $23 million in equivalent ad value across digital, print, social, TV, and radio in just the first 11 days (this number would eventually get to $65 million). More than 16 tweets per minute were fired off during the first month. Some restaurants sold 1,000 chicken sandwiches per day. Ad Age said Popeyes’ Chick-fil-A tweet earned more than 20 billion impressions worth some $220 million. Before the year closed, Popeyes more than doubled its Twitter following and generated enough word-of-mouth momentum to cancel an ad campaign scheduled for Labor Day.

What’s less known, however, is the effort actually began with a phone call. Kim Sánchez, owner of Sweet Dixie Kitchen, a trendy brunch spot in Long Beach, California, thought Popeyes was ringing to let her know she was being sued. In 2017, the restaurant grabbed notorious headlines when it got caught serving Popeyes chicken and presenting it as its own. Sánchez was even spotted walking through the front door with Popeyes bags.

But Popeyes wasn’t threatening legal action. In a move that would come to illustrate the chain’s stance on the subject, it asked Sweet Dixie Kitchen to introduce the product. The idea being, “we promise our new sandwich is worth the visit.”

That was always the meat inside the bun, so to speak. Take a taste test and see who comes out on top. Over the next two years, the same company line darted in from every corner of the industry. Zaxby’s, McDonald’s, even Taco Bell (if you consider a “Sandwich Taco” a sandwich) created new offerings to enter the so-called “Chicken Sandwich Wars.” And it always came back to Popeyes.

By February 2021, the company revealed one of the more eye-popping statistics in quick-service history: From pre-chicken sandwich to present, average-unit volumes rose $400,000 to $1.8 million. Global crisis notwithstanding.

“I think what people often forget,” Siddiqui says, “is just a few months after the sandwich, COVID hit.”

From 2019 to 2020, Popeyes posted four of the best quarterly same-store sales increases in the quick-service industry over the last 10 years. One example—Q4 2019, when comps skyrocketed 37.9 percent.

Amy Alarcon, Popeyes VP of culinary innovation, who has been with the brand since 2007, says the chicken sandwich “certainly changed the landscape for us internally as well.”