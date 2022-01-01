Welcome to Panera Bread: The Next Generation

COVID-19 didn’t tell Panera a digital revolution was bubbling to the surface. Long before the pandemic flipped trends upside down, the 2,100-unit chain crossed a threshold in which off-premises began mixing more than 50 percent of its sales. Consumers had spoken, and Panera needed to ensure it had the right restaurant to embrace modernization, says Chief Development Officer Rob Sopkin, who’s been with the brand since 2018.

“We recognized that we had an opportunity to update our look and feel and find the design that we felt was more forward-thinking, more focused on the craft of what Panera is, and something that we felt would simultaneously improve our business model and better meet the needs of what we were already seeing from a trend line standpoint from our customers,” he says.

The bakery-cafe started by gathering a team to work on an innovative store layout. On one side was a group of Panera’s top franchisees. The other, a cross-functional unit comprising IT, operations, engineering, human resources, and other key departments.

The kickoff meeting occurred in the winter of 2020, just weeks before COVID put the country on lockdown. But effort on the prototype never stopped, and for good reason.

“Most of the work that ultimately took place, took place during really the worst of the COVID shutdown,” Sopkin says. “The assumption already was that we had an opportunity to better meet our customers’ needs through a new box. And then this really accelerated things a little bit, and if anything, put an exclamation point on what we were already working on.”

A few months later, Panera directed attention toward a warehouse in Chicago, which held a life-sized cardboard replica of the company’s vision, from the high ceiling exterior to the full kitchen with existing equipment. The company proceeded to walk through and search for greater efficiencies. A wider corporate group was brought into Chicago in waves, as well as additional franchisees—all in an effort to retrieve as much feedback as possible.

Panera ultimately landed on a 3,500-square-foot NextGen design in Ballwin, Missouri, just 7.6 miles away from its first restaurant. The fast casual brought the prototype to life in partnership with ChangeUp, a brand design agency that’s also worked with Taco Bell, Panda Express, Jimmy John’s, Nike, Cadillac, and Macy’s.

“The development of NextGen highlights how relentless we have been to satisfy the needs of not only guests, but also our associates,” says CEO Niren Chaudhary. “Panera NextGen cafe is tech-enabled not only for our guests, but also in the back-of-house—using technology to simplify and optimize the associate experience.”

The store, which debuted in November 2021, features a double drive-thru, with one lane dedicated to mobile orders, or as the company calls it, “Rapid Pick-Up.” The enhancement lines up well with where the industry is headed. Drive-thru represented 52 percent of off-premises traffic in the year ending October 2021, and increased visits by 9 percent compared to the year-ago period and by 23 percent versus two years prior, according to The NPD Group.

Inside, customers can either wait in line, use a digital kiosk, pick up their takeout meal, or go straight to a table and use the app to order a contactless dine-in meal. Guests also have the option of pulling up curbside and waiting for a team member to bring their food and beverages. The brand first announced Panera Curbside in May 2020, which involves technology that automatically notifies restaurants when a customer arrives.

“Panera’s NextGen cafes signal our company’s vision for the future of fast-casual dining—a frictionless, tech-powered yet warm and personalized dining experience,” Chaudhary says. “It’s fully focused on taking pride in baking, our strong commitment to our food values, and continuing our leadership in technology.”