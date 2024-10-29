In a bid to offer more value to sandwich lovers, Subway is introducing a new $6.99 Meal Deal starting on National Sandwich Day, November 3.

The promotion will run through December 26. It offers customers a six-inch sub, a choice of chips or two cookies, and a small fountain drink.

The deal applies to Subway’s signature chef-crafted sandwiches, such as the Fiery Meatball, Spicy Nacho Chicken, and Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken, and custom options, like Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ghost Pepper Bread, and SubKrunch topping. The meal deal is available via the Subway app, website, or in-store.

“Our guests want value for their dollar, and at Subway, that means offering quality and great flavors at an unbeatable price,” Doug Fry, president, Subway North America, said in a statement. “The new $6.99 Meal Deal delivers value without compromise for our guests, with unlimited choice, giving them an even more compelling reason to dine at Subway and enjoy a meal that they can feel good about.”

Earlier this year, Subway launched a limited-time $6.99 Footlong Deal running from late August to early September. The offer applied to its 22 signature subs and custom creations.

Many customers have found savings through Subway’s MVP Rewards program. Since launching in 2023, the members of the platform have earned more than $80 million in Subway cash to save on sandwiches, snacks, and sides. Guests also have access to other benefits depending on status tier, including free chips Fridays and birthday rewards like a free six-inch sub, cookie, and drink. Through December 13, customers have a chance to win daily prizes by playing an online, interactive menu matching game.

The sandwich chain is looking to compete with a quick-service segment full of value deals. Some of the most well-known offers include McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal and Burger King’s $5 Have it Your Way Meal, which are limited-time-only, but have been repeatedly extended. Wendy’s has its $5 Biggie Bag, which has existed for years.

Earlier this year, Roark Capital finalized its acquisition of Subway. The chain has nearly 37,000 stores nationwide, making it the third-largest chain in the world behind McDonald’s and Starbucks. The sandwich concept finished 2023 with 20,133 stores nationwide. It’s a decline of about 7,000 shops since the beginning of 2016—that alone would be the fifth-biggest quick-service brand in the U.S. Internationally, the company has more than 10,000 stores in the pipeline.