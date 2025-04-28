In this episode of QSR’s CEO to CEO: Behind the Counter series, we step into the burgeoning world of drive-thru beverages. Few segments, if any, are as hot as this one—brands like Dutch Bros have climbed above 1,000 units, and even McDonald’s and Taco Bell (CosMc’s and Live Mas Café, respectively), launched offshoots to capture demand.

We brought together Darren Spicer and Donny Bradley, leaders of the emerging brands Clutch Coffee Bar and Lola Beans, to fill us in on what life is like navigating a red-hot QSR sector and what it takes to separate from an increasingly crowded pack.

