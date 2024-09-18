Remodeled Subway restaurant.
Remodeled Subway restaurant.
Starbucks cup.
McDonald's restaurant
Dunkin' Aiport Store
A Domino's store.
Burger King Sizzle prototype seen at night.
Pizza Hut Pizza On A Wooden Table
Weny's Global Next Gen design.
Dairy Queen Restaurant
Little Caesars' Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza.
KFC restaurant storefront.
Sonic Drive In Exterior Of Restaurant
Chipotle Chipotlane Restaurant
Arby's
Papa John's Shaq A Roni Pizza.
Popeyes chicken sandwich.
Jersey Mike's sandwiches.
Jimmy John's brand closed 2022 with systemwide sales of $2.364 billion.
Chick Fil A Exterior

As the fast-food industry continues to shape the American dining landscape, certain chains have risen to dominate the market.

From iconic brands with decades of history to innovative newcomers, these giants boast the highest number of locations across the country. In this slideshow, we’ll explore which chains have scaled their operations to reach millions of customers every day, driving convenience, consistency, and fast food culture to every corner of the U.S.

Here’s a look at the 20 biggest U.S. quick-service chains in terms of store count.

CHECK OUT PAST RESULTS:

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

GO TO THE QSR 50 CHART

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2023 year end.

If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide. * Indicates estimate by QSR.

1. Subway*

2023 Total Units: 20,133

Franchised stores: 20,133

Company stores: 0

Total change in units from 2022: –443

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,925

Average sales per unit (thousands): $493

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

2. Starbucks*

2023 Total Units: 16,346

Franchised stores: 6,701

Company stores: 9,645

Total change in units from 2022: 473

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,700

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,820

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

3. McDonald's

2023 Total Units: 13,457

Franchised stores: 12,772

Company stores: 685

Total change in units from 2022: 13

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $53,135

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,001

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

4. Dunkin'

2023 Total Units: 9,580

Franchised stores: 9,548

Company stores: 32

Total change in units from 2022: 210

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,918

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

5. Taco Bell

2023 Total Units: 7,405

Franchised stores: 6,922

Company stores: 483

Total change in units from 2022: 207

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $15,000

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,100

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

6. Domino's

2023 Total Units: 6,854

Franchised stores: 6,566

Company stores: 288

Total change in units from 2022: 168

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,026

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

7. Burger King

2023 Total Units: 6,778

Franchised stores: 6,640

Company stores: 138

Total change in units from 2022: –264

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,957

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,642

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

8. Pizza Hut

2023 Total Units: 6,593

Franchised stores: 6,586

Company stores: 7

Total change in units from 2022: 32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,600

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,015

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

9. Wendy's

2023 Total Units: 6,030

Franchised stores: 5,627

Company stores: 403

Total change in units from 2022: 36

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,285

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,060

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

10. Dairy Queen

2023 Total Units: 4,254

Franchised stores: 4,252

Company stores: 2

Total change in units from 2022: –53

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,968

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,168

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

11. Little Caesars*

2023 Total Units: 4,217

Franchised stores: 3,642

Company stores: 575

Total change in units from 2022: 44

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,365

Average sales per unit (thousands): $798

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

12. KFC

2023 Total Units: 3,791

Franchised stores: 3,745

Company stores: 46

Total change in units from 2022: –127

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,200

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,386

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

13. Sonic

2023 Total Units: 3,521

Franchised stores: 3,195

Company stores: 326

Total change in units from 2022: –25

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,534

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,600

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

14. Chipotle

2023 Total Units: 3,437

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 3,437

Total change in units from 2022: 271

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,872

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,018

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

15. Arby's

2023 Total Units: 3,413

Franchised stores: 2,316

Company stores: 1,097

Total change in units from 2022: –2

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,617

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

16. Papa Johns*

2023 Total Units: 3,220

Franchised stores: 2,689

Company stores: 531

Total change in units from 2022: 40

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,846

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,231

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

17. Popeyes

2023 Total Units: 3,076

Franchised stores: 3,035

Company stores: 41

Total change in units from 2022: 130

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,511

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,897

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

18. Jersey Mike's

2023 Total Units: 2,684

Franchised stores: 2,665

Company stores: 19

Total change in units from 2022: 287

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,342

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

19. Jimmy John's

2023 Total Units: 2,644

Franchised stores: 2,604

Company stores: 40

Total change in units from 2022: 7

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,551

Average sales per unit (thousands): $936

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

20. Chick-fil-A

2023 Total Units: 2,552

Franchised stores: 2,494

Company stores: 58

Total change in units from 2022: 141

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $21,586

Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,450

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

QSR Slideshow, Story