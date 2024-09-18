As the fast-food industry continues to shape the American dining landscape, certain chains have risen to dominate the market.
From iconic brands with decades of history to innovative newcomers, these giants boast the highest number of locations across the country. In this slideshow, we’ll explore which chains have scaled their operations to reach millions of customers every day, driving convenience, consistency, and fast food culture to every corner of the U.S.
Here’s a look at the 20 biggest U.S. quick-service chains in terms of store count.
CHECK OUT PAST RESULTS:
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2023 year end.
If viewing on desktop, click arrows in picture to see the next slide. * Indicates estimate by QSR.
2023 Total Units: 20,133
Franchised stores: 20,133
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2022: –443
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,925
Average sales per unit (thousands): $493
2023 Total Units: 16,346
Franchised stores: 6,701
Company stores: 9,645
Total change in units from 2022: 473
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,700
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,820
2023 Total Units: 13,457
Franchised stores: 12,772
Company stores: 685
Total change in units from 2022: 13
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $53,135
Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,001
2023 Total Units: 9,580
Franchised stores: 9,548
Company stores: 32
Total change in units from 2022: 210
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,918
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300
2023 Total Units: 7,405
Franchised stores: 6,922
Company stores: 483
Total change in units from 2022: 207
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $15,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,100
2023 Total Units: 6,854
Franchised stores: 6,566
Company stores: 288
Total change in units from 2022: 168
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,026
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317
2023 Total Units: 6,778
Franchised stores: 6,640
Company stores: 138
Total change in units from 2022: –264
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,957
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,642
2023 Total Units: 6,593
Franchised stores: 6,586
Company stores: 7
Total change in units from 2022: 32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,600
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,015
2023 Total Units: 6,030
Franchised stores: 5,627
Company stores: 403
Total change in units from 2022: 36
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,285
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,060
2023 Total Units: 4,254
Franchised stores: 4,252
Company stores: 2
Total change in units from 2022: –53
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,968
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,168
2023 Total Units: 4,217
Franchised stores: 3,642
Company stores: 575
Total change in units from 2022: 44
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,365
Average sales per unit (thousands): $798
2023 Total Units: 3,791
Franchised stores: 3,745
Company stores: 46
Total change in units from 2022: –127
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,200
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,386
2023 Total Units: 3,521
Franchised stores: 3,195
Company stores: 326
Total change in units from 2022: –25
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,534
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,600
2023 Total Units: 3,437
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 3,437
Total change in units from 2022: 271
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,872
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,018
2023 Total Units: 3,413
Franchised stores: 2,316
Company stores: 1,097
Total change in units from 2022: –2
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,617
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400
2023 Total Units: 3,220
Franchised stores: 2,689
Company stores: 531
Total change in units from 2022: 40
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,846
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,231
2023 Total Units: 3,076
Franchised stores: 3,035
Company stores: 41
Total change in units from 2022: 130
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,511
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,897
2023 Total Units: 2,684
Franchised stores: 2,665
Company stores: 19
Total change in units from 2022: 287
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,342
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300
2023 Total Units: 2,644
Franchised stores: 2,604
Company stores: 40
Total change in units from 2022: 7
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,551
Average sales per unit (thousands): $936
2023 Total Units: 2,552
Franchised stores: 2,494
Company stores: 58
Total change in units from 2022: 141
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $21,586
Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,450
