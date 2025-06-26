McDonald’s is diversifying its value offerings with the new Daily Double Burger.

The burger is made with two 100 percent beef patties and topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayo, and two slices of tomato. Tested in Chicago, Miami, and Seattle, the menu item will be available at participating restaurants through the end of 2025.

Starting July 22, the Daily Double Burger will be a new entrée option in the chain’s Meal Deal special, which currently offers a McDouble or McChicken, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and small drink for $5. The Daily Double option will be priced at $6 or $7, depending on the restaurant.

“McValue is all about flexibility and giving you even more ways to save on the food you love. So whether you keep it classic with a McChicken or McDouble Meal Deal, or decide to dial up your order with the Daily Double…you’re getting more, for less,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

The Daily Double is the latest in a string of menu innovation announcements. Last year, McDonald’s added the Chicken Big Mac for a limited time. It brought more chicken in 2025 with the launch of McCrispy Strips and the upcoming return of the Snack Wrap.

In addition to this new national offer, McDonald’s McValue platform has local and app-based deals, like free medium fries with a $1 purchase in the app every Friday through the end of 2025.

McDonald’s is hoping to bounce back this year after back-to-back quarters of negative same-store sales in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025.

In the first quarter, overall QSR guest counts from low-income guests were down nearly double digits versus the prior year. Traffic from middle-income customers fell nearly as much. The $5 Meal Deal is proving effective at driving frequency, so it will remain on the menu through the end of 2025. However, the Buy One, Add One for $1 deal is only performing “OK,” the chain said during its Q1 earnings call in May.

The chain also announced plans to expand operating hours nationwide and a new Lil Happy Meal, available nationwide starting July 1, featuring tiny McDonald’s-branded toys.