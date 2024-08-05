GO TO THE CHARTS:

2023 RankCompanyCategory2023 U.S. Sales Millions2023 AUV Thousands2023 Franchisedlicensed Units2023 Company Units2023 Total UnitsTotal Change In Units From 2022
1McDonald'sBurger53,1354,00112,77268513,457
2Wendy'sBurger12,2852,0605,6274036,030
3Burger KingBurger10,9571,6426,6401386,778
4Sonic Drive-InBurger5,5341,6003,1953263,521
5Dairy QueenBurger4,9681,1684,25224,254
6Jack in the BoxBurger4,3552,0322,0431422,185
7WhataburgerBurger3,7693,962171826997
8Culver'sBurger3,0003,4879377944
9Five Guys**Burger2,6261,8118905941,484
10Hardee's*Burger1,9811,1601,5121951,707
11Carl's Jr.*Burger1,5461,4501,018481,066
12In-N-Out Burger*Burger1,2463,1300398398
13Shake Shack*Burger1,1993,90039295334
14Freddy's Frozen Custard & SteakburgersBurger9251,89848233515
15Checkers/Rally'sBurger8831,100546238784

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2024.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

** Indicates a number estimated by Datassential. Chain operators were invited to share unit and systemwide sales figures, and Datassential supplemented those numbers with data from its analytics platforms, including and especially the Datassential Operators platform, as well as Concept Testing and Brand Performance. Publicly available brand data from securities filings, investor research, and franchise disclosures also informed Datassential estimates. Where specific chain information was not available, estimates were made based on growth rates seen in the industry overall and among similar chains.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

