2023 Rank Company Category 2023 U.S. Sales Millions 2023 AUV Thousands 2023 Franchisedlicensed Units 2023 Company Units 2023 Total Units Total Change In Units From 2022 1 McDonald's Burger 53,135 4,001 12,772 685 13,457 2 Wendy's Burger 12,285 2,060 5,627 403 6,030 3 Burger King Burger 10,957 1,642 6,640 138 6,778 4 Sonic Drive-In Burger 5,534 1,600 3,195 326 3,521 5 Dairy Queen Burger 4,968 1,168 4,252 2 4,254 6 Jack in the Box Burger 4,355 2,032 2,043 142 2,185 7 Whataburger Burger 3,769 3,962 171 826 997 8 Culver's Burger 3,000 3,487 937 7 944 9 Five Guys** Burger 2,626 1,811 890 594 1,484 10 Hardee's* Burger 1,981 1,160 1,512 195 1,707 11 Carl's Jr.* Burger 1,546 1,450 1,018 48 1,066 12 In-N-Out Burger* Burger 1,246 3,130 0 398 398 13 Shake Shack* Burger 1,199 3,900 39 295 334 14 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Burger 925 1,898 482 33 515 15 Checkers/Rally's Burger 883 1,100 546 238 784

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2024.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

** Indicates a number estimated by Datassential. Chain operators were invited to share unit and systemwide sales figures, and Datassential supplemented those numbers with data from its analytics platforms, including and especially the Datassential Operators platform, as well as Concept Testing and Brand Performance. Publicly available brand data from securities filings, investor research, and franchise disclosures also informed Datassential estimates. Where specific chain information was not available, estimates were made based on growth rates seen in the industry overall and among similar chains.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.