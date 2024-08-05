GO TO THE CHARTS:

2023 Rank Company Category 2023 U.S. Sales Millions 2023 AUV Thousands 2023 Franchisedlicensed Units 2023 Company Units 2023 Total Units Total Change In Units From 2022 1 Starbucks* Snack 28,700 1,820 6,701 9,645 16,346 473 2 Dunkin' Snack 11,918 1,300 9,548 32 9,580 210 3 Dutch Bros Snack 1,444 1,973 289 542 831 160 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Snack 1,253 980 1,371 1 1,372 174 5 Auntie Anne's Snack 762 769 1,187 11 1,198 19 6 Tim Hortons Snack 751 1,264 642 0 642 6 7 Smoothie King Snack 722 661 1,093 59 1,152 49

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2024.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

** Indicates a number estimated by Datassential. Chain operators were invited to share unit and systemwide sales figures, and Datassential supplemented those numbers with data from its analytics platforms, including and especially the Datassential Operators platform, as well as Concept Testing and Brand Performance. Publicly available brand data from securities filings, investor research, and franchise disclosures also informed Datassential estimates. Where specific chain information was not available, estimates were made based on growth rates seen in the industry overall and among similar chains.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.