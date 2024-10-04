Each year, the fast-food landscape shifts as companies push boundaries.
The top-tier chains have found the right balance between speed, convenience, and quality, allowing them to expand their footprint while delivering on customer expectations.
The following is a ranking of 25 quick-service concepts that grew the most in 2023.
Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2023 year end.
Brands included are sorted from the top-50 grossing chains in America by systemwide sales, as determined by the 2024 QSR 50. It does not take the entire industry into consideration.
If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR.
Total change in units from 2022: 473
2023 Total Units: 16,346
Franchised stores: 6,701
Company stores: 9,645
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,700
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,820
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 287
2023 Total Units: 2,684
Franchised stores: 2,665
Company stores: 19
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,342
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 271
2023 Total Units: 3,437
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 3,437
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,872
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,018
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 210
2023 Total Units: 9,580
Franchised stores: 9,548
Company stores: 32
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,918
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 207
2023 Total Units: 7,405
Franchised stores: 6,922
Company stores: 483
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $15,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,100
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 205
2023 Total Units: 1,926
Franchised stores: 1,877
Company stores: 49
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,482
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,827
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 174
2023 Total Units: 1,372
Franchised stores: 1,371
Company stores: 1
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,253
Average sales per unit (thousands): $980
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 168
2023 Total Units: 6,854
Franchised stores: 6,566
Company stores: 288
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,026
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 160
2023 Total Units: 831
Franchised stores: 289
Company stores: 542
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,444
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,973
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 141
2023 Total Units: 2,552
Franchised stores: 2,494
Company stores: 58
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $21,586
Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,450
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 130
2023 Total Units: 3,076
Franchised stores: 3,035
Company stores: 41
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,511
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,897
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 81
2023 Total Units: 727
Franchised stores: 24
Company stores: 703
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,758
Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,690
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 77
2023 Total Units: 1,144
Franchised stores: 1,101
Company stores: 43
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,041
Average sales per unit (thousands): $943
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 72
2023 Total Units: 997
Franchised stores: 171
Company stores: 826
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,769
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,962
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 67
2023 Total Units: 1,484
Franchised stores: 890
Company stores: 594
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,626
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,811
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 62
2023 Total Units: 2,420
Franchised stores: 172
Company stores: 2,248
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,885
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,551
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 59
2023 Total Units: 515
Franchised stores: 482
Company stores: 33
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $925
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,898
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 52
2023 Total Units: 944
Franchised stores: 937
Company stores: 7
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,487
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 49
2023 Total Units: 1,152
Franchised stores: 1,093
Company stores: 59
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $722
Average sales per unit (thousands): $661
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 48
2023 Total Units: 2,169
Franchised stores: 1,193
Company stores: 976
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,157
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,300
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 47
2023 Total Units: 334
Franchised stores: 39
Company stores: 295
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,199
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,900
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
Total change in units from 2022: 44
2023 Total Units: 4,217
Franchised stores: 3,642
Company stores: 575
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,365
Average sales per unit (thousands): $798
Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.
