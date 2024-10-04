Each year, the fast-food landscape shifts as companies push boundaries.

The top-tier chains have found the right balance between speed, convenience, and quality, allowing them to expand their footprint while delivering on customer expectations.

The following is a ranking of 25 quick-service concepts that grew the most in 2023.

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2023 year end.

Brands included are sorted from the top-50 grossing chains in America by systemwide sales, as determined by the 2024 QSR 50. It does not take the entire industry into consideration.

If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR.