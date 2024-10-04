Jersey Mike's sandwiches.
Starbucks prototype.
Jersey Mike's sandwiches.
Chipotle in Q1 hit its highest throughput numbers in four years.
A Dunkin' interior.
Wingstop neon sign.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe store.
A Domino's store.
Dutch Bros Beverage
Chick-fil-A two-story drive-thru at night.
Popeyes chicken sandwich.
Raising Cane's restaurant.
Marco's Pizza restaurant.
Whataburger meal.
The dining room of a Panda Express prototype.
Culver's burger.
Smoothie King shop.
Panera exterior.
Shake Shack burger and fries on plate.
Little Caesars restaurant.

Each year, the fast-food landscape shifts as companies push boundaries.

The top-tier chains have found the right balance between speed, convenience, and quality, allowing them to expand their footprint while delivering on customer expectations.

The following is a ranking of 25 quick-service concepts that grew the most in 2023.

Check Out Past Results:

24 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America for 2022

25 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America for 2021

27 Fastest-Growing Quick-Service Chains in America for 2020

19 Fastest-Growing Quick-Service Restaurant Chains for 2019

Other Related Lists:

The 20 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in America

These 15 Fast-Food Chains Earn the Most Per Restaurant

The QSR Contenders for 2024

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2023 year end. 

Brands included are sorted from the top-50 grossing chains in America by systemwide sales, as determined by the 2024 QSR 50. It does not take the entire industry into consideration. 

If viewing on desktop, please click the arrow in the picture to continue. * Indicates estimate by QSR.

1. Starbucks*

Total change in units from 2022: 473

2023 Total Units: 16,346

Franchised stores: 6,701

Company stores: 9,645

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $28,700

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,820

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

2. Jersey Mike's

Total change in units from 2022: 287

2023 Total Units: 2,684

Franchised stores: 2,665

Company stores: 19

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,342

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

3. Chipotle

Total change in units from 2022: 271

2023 Total Units: 3,437

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 3,437

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,872

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,018

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

4. Dunkin'

Total change in units from 2022: 210

2023 Total Units: 9,580

Franchised stores: 9,548

Company stores: 32

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,918

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

5. Taco Bell

Total change in units from 2022: 207

2023 Total Units: 7,405

Franchised stores: 6,922

Company stores: 483

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $15,000

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,100

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

6. Wingstop

Total change in units from 2022: 205

2023 Total Units: 1,926

Franchised stores: 1,877

Company stores: 49

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,482

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,827

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

7. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Total change in units from 2022: 174

2023 Total Units: 1,372

Franchised stores: 1,371

Company stores: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,253

Average sales per unit (thousands): $980

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

8. Domino's

Total change in units from 2022: 168

2023 Total Units: 6,854

Franchised stores: 6,566

Company stores: 288

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,026

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

9. Dutch Bros

Total change in units from 2022: 160

2023 Total Units: 831

Franchised stores: 289

Company stores: 542

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,444

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,973

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

10. Chick-fil-A*

Total change in units from 2022: 141

2023 Total Units: 2,552

Franchised stores: 2,494

Company stores: 58

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $21,586

Average sales per unit (thousands): $7,450

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

11. Popeyes

Total change in units from 2022: 130

2023 Total Units: 3,076

Franchised stores: 3,035

Company stores: 41

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,511

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,897

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

12. Raising Cane's

Total change in units from 2022: 81

2023 Total Units: 727

Franchised stores: 24

Company stores: 703

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,758

Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,690

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

13. Marco's Pizza

Total change in units from 2022: 77

2023 Total Units: 1,144

Franchised stores: 1,101

Company stores: 43

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,041

Average sales per unit (thousands): $943

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

14. Whataburger

Total change in units from 2022: 72

2023 Total Units: 997

Franchised stores: 171

Company stores: 826

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,769

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,962

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

15. Five Guys*

Total change in units from 2022: 67

2023 Total Units: 1,484

Franchised stores: 890

Company stores: 594

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,626

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,811

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

16. Panda Express

Total change in units from 2022: 62

2023 Total Units: 2,420

Franchised stores: 172

Company stores: 2,248

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,885

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,551

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

17. Freddy's

Total change in units from 2022: 59

2023 Total Units: 515

Franchised stores: 482

Company stores: 33

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $925

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,898

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

18. Culver's

Total change in units from 2022: 52

2023 Total Units: 944

Franchised stores: 937

Company stores: 7

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,000

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,487

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

19. Smoothie King

Total change in units from 2022: 49

2023 Total Units: 1,152

Franchised stores: 1,093

Company stores: 59

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $722

Average sales per unit (thousands): $661

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

20. Panera*

Total change in units from 2022: 48

2023 Total Units: 2,169

Franchised stores: 1,193

Company stores: 976

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,157

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,300

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

21. Shake Shack*

Total change in units from 2022: 47

2023 Total Units: 334

Franchised stores: 39

Company stores: 295

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,199

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,900

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

22. Little Caesars*

Total change in units from 2022: 44

2023 Total Units: 4,217

Franchised stores: 3,642

Company stores: 575

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,365

Average sales per unit (thousands): $798

Click here for a free download of the entire QSR 50 and brand-by-brand breakdown.

This slide has no content.

QSR Slideshow, Story