Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Introduces 'The Shazamwich'

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, announced a special edition of the restaurant’s iconic cheesesteaks, “The Shazamwich,” in celebration of the highly anticipated superhero film Shazam! Fury of The Gods at the restaurant’s downtown Atlanta location (57 Forsyth St NW Suite 63) on March 10 starting at noon. The day is sure to be action-packed with the first 20 sandwiches free. On brand with the film’s plot taking place in Philly, the unique creation from the Philly-flavor expert will feature chopped seasoned ribeye with provolone cheese, white American cheese, wiz, mayo & Cool Ranch Doritos for a flavorful twist.

Shazam! Fury of The Gods is the superhero film bringing action, humor and drama to the big screen with a star-studded cast including Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and more. Set in Big Dave’s Founder’s hometown of Philly, the story follows Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids who are bestowed with the powers of the gods and must learn how to juggle teenage life with adult superhero alter-egos. Eventually, they must use their special abilities to defend Earth against the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods in search of stolen magic. Shazam! Fury of The Gods opens in theaters March 17.

“We’re always bringing super Philly flavor to the peach state, so we’re very excited about this unique collaboration,” says Hayes. “The Shazamwich is sure to be just as full of flavor as the movie is action-packed.”

Regularly generating lines around the block, Big Dave’s is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Southeast. With current locations in downtown Atlanta and neighboring Doraville, Georgia, the brand recently announced forthcoming outposts in Lawrenceville and Jonesboro. Additionally, Big Dave’s has a food truck and multiple units within the city’s famed Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Anchored by the cheesesteaks that started it all, the menu offers a selection of mouth-watering beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks – each masterfully flavor-bombed with an overflow of melt-in-your-mouth toppings and sandwiched between a traditional Amoroso roll – Philly fries smothered with favorite cheesesteak fixings, hand-rolled egg rolls, a selection of Philly-inspired salads and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.

A West Philadelphia native, restaurateur and philanthropist, founder Derrick Hayes understands the value of hard work, dedication and perseverance. After falling into trouble with the law as a young man, Derrick found himself granted with an unexpected second chance and vowed to dedicate his time to giving back to his community while building a business to bring Atlanta a taste of his Philly roots. Soon after, Big Dave’s – a restaurant known for mouth-watering cheesesteaks and other Philly-inspired flavors – was born.

As an extension of the brand’s community commitment, Derrick established the David & Derrick Hayes Foundation – a foundation honoring his father in support of early detection and cancer research, the David & Derrick Hayes College Fund that provides quarterly funding to deserving students with a 3.0 GPA or higher, and Square 1: The Liife Experience – a program Derrick founded with his fiance Pinky Cole (founder of the wildly successful Slutty Vegan) with an initiative to provide 25,000 Black men across the nation with full access and awareness to life insurance to support their health and generate generational wealth within the black community.

A self-made entrepreneur, restaurateur and philanthropist, Derrick has been nationally recognized by Forbes, Good Morning America, Black Enterprise, RevoltTV, People Magazine, Red Table Talk and many more. In 2021, he was named to the Forbes Next 1000 list, and last summer, he even graced the cover of Essence Magazine with Pinky Cole.