Fajita Pete's Opens Third Austin-Based Restaurant

Fajita Pete’s, the award-winning Tex-Mex restaurant chain, announced the opening of its third Austin location in the Westlake community. This addition accompanies the already successful MoPac and Cedar Park locations and brings Fajita Pete’s nationwide unit count to 30 restaurants across Texas, Colorado, and Kansas, with Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico on deck in the next six months.

Located at 3736 Bee Cave Road, Fajita Pete’s newest location continues the brand’s commitment to serving delicious, made-from-scratch Tex-Mex. “Austinites understand good, quality Tex-Mex so it is very exciting for us to bring the Fajita Pete’s menu to more of the Austin community,” says Austin franchisee Michael Blalock. “We look forward to welcoming even more guests to enjoy our delicious offerings.”

With a prototypical footprint of 1,200-1,500 sq. ft., and more than 97% of orders related to pick-up, delivery, or catering, Fajita Pete’s has created a unique restaurant concept that does not sacrifice quality for efficiency. “Since 2020, restaurants have been trying to find ways to become more streamlined while still providing great food and service,” says Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder of Fajita Pete’s. “Luckily for us, we’ve been perfecting that balance for 15 years.”

Fajita Pete's specializes in takeout, delivery, and catering services for events of all sizes, from small gatherings to large corporate events. With its proximity to The University of Texas, downtown, local businesses, and several corporate headquarters, Blalock’s three Fajita Pete’s locations are a testament to what is possible when committed and hard-working franchisees execute on a vision. In fact, the response from the community has been so strong that plans for additional Austin locations are already in the works.

Known for its simple menu of fresh, handmade Tex-Mex favorites, Fajita Pete’s offerings feature made-to-order flame-grilled beef, chicken, shrimp, and veggie fajitas, fresh tortillas and flautas, and made-from-scratch sides including rice, beans, salsa, guacamole, and queso. Hours for the Fajita Pete’s Westlake location will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.