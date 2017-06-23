Industry News
Study: Fast Food is Flattening Full Service
One of the reasons quick-service restaurants have taken market share from full-serves can be credited to perception, according to two recent studies. The latest American Customer Satisfaction Index, released on Tuesday, says sit-down restaurants are reporting their worst grades in more than 10...
Industry News
Sonic's Sales are Starting to Climb Back
In the second quarter, Sonic Corp. reported same-store sales declines of 7.4 percent year-over-year. It was even more pronounced at company-owned stores, where numbers dropped 8.9 percent and margins plummeted 330 basis points. Understandably, that made Thursday’s third-quarter reveal a bit of a...
Ingredients & Dayparts
The Next Big Sourcing Frontier
Stepping into Tender Greens, a Los Angeles–based fast casual, is like stepping into the Thanksgiving meal of your dreams. The bustling open kitchen is lined with oversized serving bowls of creamy mashed potatoes, red and green butter lettuce with tarragon dressing, and rare albacore tuna grilled to...
Growth
Smoothie King’s Purpose-Driven Plan for Success
In the last 20 years, quick-service restaurants have strived to become lifestyle choices for American consumers. And companies like Starbucks have claimed the trophy as top-selling lifestyle brands by selling something as simple as a cup of coffee. From the vantage point of Smoothie King CEO Wan...
Industry News
With Revamped Design, Pita Pit Prepares for Future Growth
A new design rollout across several Pita Pit locations is helping the quick-service brand prepare for the future. Around “half a dozen,” locations in the system have the new design, Pita Pit USA president Peter Riggs says, which includes new tables, paint, and lighting changes, along with a change...
Outside Insights
What's Next for the Controversial Joint Employer Rule?
The Obama Administration, through the U.S. Department of Labor as well as the National Labor Relations Board, made it clear that it was going to take an active role in reshaping the landscape of employment and independent contractor relationships. In early 2015, the DOL issued guidance regarding...
Web Exclusive
Hackers Take Aim at Quick-Service Restaurants
All it takes is one. When it comes to data security, a restaurant’s defense is only as good as the weakest link in the system, says Varun Badhwar, CEO and co-founder of RedLock, a cloud infrastructure security firm. And big, franchised restaurant chains offer many points of entry for would-be...
Industry News
Tim Hortons Franchisees File $500M Lawsuit Against RBI
Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Burger King, could be facing a $500 million class-action lawsuit from a group of irate Tim Hortons franchisees. The Great White North Franchisee Association is seeking a class-action lawsuit against the company, which also owns Popeyes,...
Industry News
Puerto Rico Food Hall Tabs DC-Based Design Firm

A new food destination in San Juan Puerto Rico recently experienced the design talents of Puerto Rico, an interior architecture firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. 

Owned by CPG/GS Island Properties VI, LLC, this Food Hall provides an inspiring atmosphere for the local community as...

Marc Halperin: Resident F&B Expert
3 Reasons Brunch Could Be the Next Big Thing

When I was growing up in the early 1950s, the oft-heard mantra about breakfast was that it was the most important meal of the day from a nutritional standpoint. Parents were encouraged to feed their kids before school to promote longer attention spans, better cognitive function, overall mental...

Industry News
Cousins Subs to Introduce 'Big Cheese' Sub at Summerfest

Cousins Subs to debut limited-edition “Big Cheese” sub exclusively at Summerfest 2017. 

A nod to Wisconsin and cheese lovers everywhere, Cousins’ “Big Cheese” sub taps into the vibrant heritage of ‘America’s Dairyland.’ Featuring chicken or steak fresh off the grill topped with bacon,...

Industry News
Security Breach Hits 'Most' Chipotle Locations Nationwide

Chipotle completed its investigation into a security breach that took place in the spring, revealing widespread damage that could threaten consumers’ bank accounts and the image of the recovering fast casual brand.

The company told...

Industry News
BUILT Custom Burgers Debuts First North Carolina Location

From the team who created the create-your-own burger concept, BUILT Custom Burgers by The Counter makes its first foray into North Carolina.  Managed and operated by partners Ravi Patel, Hiren Trivedi and Chintan S, BUILT Custom Burgers is now providing shoppers at The Streets at Southpoint with...

Industry News
Fast Casual Lemonade Unveils Next Generation Store

Among the first trendsetters with its contemporary cafeteria-style dining, Lemonade debuted the next generation of its acclaimed brand at the corner of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevards. Now open as “Lemonade at Abbot Kinney,” this marks the first in a rollout of next generation stores also...

Industry News
Report: Qdoba is Resonating with Consumers

While same-store sales, traffic, and revenue remain drivers for restaurant performance, customer satisfaction could be the key to predicting the future. Simply, are guests satisfied? And are they coming back? The TDn2K company, White Box Social Intelligence, launched its “Restaurant Guest...

Industry News
Potbelly Taking 40 Percent Off for 40th Birthday

Four decades ago, the first Potbelly Sandwich Shop brought toasty warm sandwiches to Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Since then, Potbelly has expanded into neighborhoods across the country, providing Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in more than 400 shops throughout the U.S. This summer,...

POS Solutions
6 Tips for More Effective Menu Planning
Enterprise systems are more advanced than ever. Not only do they provide vital business information, but they can also make maintaining a consistent menu database across the brand easier than it’s ever been.
Finance
What Restaurants Need to Know about True Unit Economics
When investors are ready to sink their cash into up-and-coming brands, they love to find unique concepts with passionate fans, enthusiasm from franchisees, and a differentiated product offering.
HACCP Innovations
With Trump in Office, Where Does Food Policy Go Now?
For years, Pita Pit worked to educate customers about the nutritional value of its various pita fillings and toppings.
Healthier Desserts
How to Develop a Better Kids’ Menu
There was a time when kids’ meals were for kids.
Blended Beverages
The Classic Diner Gets a Food-Hall Revival
Food halls are taking the nation’s cities by storm, providing locals with a central location for dozens of innovative concepts.
Flavor Focus
How to Get Creative with Breakfast
Some ideas about breakfast are rooted in tradition.One is that it’s the most important meal of the day. Your mother may have said it, but researchers aren’t so sure. Another idea about breakfast, that it’s a matter of routine, has more validation.
LSR
Smoothie King’s Purpose-Driven Plan for Success
In the last 20 years, quick-service restaurants have strived to become lifestyle choices for American consumers.
Breakfast
Wildflower's CEO on How to Meet the Breakfast Demand
Today’s fast-casual industry is at the leading edge of breakfast innovation.
Food Safety
A Spring Cleaning Checklist for Pests
Many restaurateurs are ready to feel the warm spring breeze, as it means diners will rid themselves of their cabin fevers and begin eating out again. But restaurateurs and their guests are not the only ones who are excited—pests are too.
Payment Processing
Why the Biggest Brands Are All In On Digital Ordering
For those limited-service brands that don’t yet have mobile ordering, consider three words of advice from Nike: Just do it.Within the next three years, every quick serve with any kind of regional or national footprint will have mobile ordering system-wide, says Russell Zack, senior vice president of
 